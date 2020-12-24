Watch: Ranbir Kapoor confirms marriage with Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: After a lot of speculations, actor Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his marriage with Alia Bhatt for the first time. Confirming his relationship, Ranbir said that he is hoping to get married soon to girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The actor revealed that if there had not been a pandemic situation, the two would have got married already.

In a very recent interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his personal and professional life. When asked about his future personal goal, the Brahmastra actor said, “Well, I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”

Speaking about how he had spent the lockdown with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor said, “You know my girlfriend Alia (Bhatt) is an overachiever. She probably took every online class there from guitar to screenwriting. And I always feel like an underachiever next to her.”

“But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day,” he added.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s complete interview below:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the first time on screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. However, this is not their first professional project together. If things had gone differently, the couple were supposed to share the screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Balika Badhu around 15 years ago, a film which was never realised.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia reportedly began dating sometime at the end of 2017, when they signed Brahmastra together. Since then many rumours were doing rounds about their relationship. But they let the cat out of the bag by making a grand entry at Sonam Kapoor‘s wedding reception.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has the Yash Raj film Shamshera and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in his pipeline. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s much-awaited film, Gangubai Kathiawadi apart from Brahmastra.