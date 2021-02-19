Watch: Reporter robbed at gunpoint

Ecuador: A reporter and other TV crew members have been robbed at gunpoint while shooting a live broadcast. This incident took place in Ecuador, South America.

It came to limelight when the video went viral on social media.

Ni siquiera podemos trabajar tranquilos, esto ocurrió a las 13:00 de hoy en las afueras del Estadio Monumental.

La @PoliciaEcuador se comprometió a dar con estos delincuentes. #Inseguridad pic.twitter.com/OE2KybP0Od — Diego Ordinola (@Diegordinola) February 12, 2021

At the time of the incident, the journalist Diego Ordinola from DirecTV Sports was reporting from outside the Estadio Monumental located in Guayaquil city.

Soon after committing the crime, he fled away from the spot. As the face of the robber was covered, it became difficult to identify him.

After the reporter uploaded the video on social media, many netizens started expressing their views.

Got the love the professional. Asking the hard questions with a gun in his face https://t.co/MvaYdrrb4l — austin montgomery (@amontgomerylive) February 18, 2021

This guy will be celebrated for wearing a mask. https://t.co/NRczpxlvqa — BobTheBroker (@RobbTheBroker) February 19, 2021