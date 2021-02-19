Watch: Reporter robbed at gunpoint

By Neha|   Updated: 19th February 2021 11:48 pm IST
Ecuador: A reporter and other TV crew members have been robbed at gunpoint while shooting a live broadcast. This incident took place in Ecuador, South America.

It came to limelight when the video went viral on social media.

At the time of the incident, the journalist Diego Ordinola from DirecTV Sports was reporting from outside the Estadio Monumental located in Guayaquil city.

Soon after committing the crime, he fled away from the spot. As the face of the robber was covered, it became difficult to identify him.

After the reporter uploaded the video on social media, many netizens started expressing their views.

