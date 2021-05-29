Watch: Reporter’s live gets interrupted by an ‘unwelcome visitor’

A strange interruption during a live telecast caused a live stream on the CNN news channel to cut short. The reporter said that an ‘unwelcome’ visitor crawled into his live shot for the channel.
The complete video was captured on cameras as reporter Manu Raju can be seen getting ready for his turn to talk. The clip shows a large insect crawling and making its way to his neck.
Raju shared the video on Twitter and said, “Had an unwelcome visitor try to crawl into my live shot earlier.”
The clip has garnered over 2.2 million views and more than 57,000 likes.
The insect that graced Mr Raju’s shot was a cicada, known to stay underground for two to 17 years. In the clip, the journalist is initially oblivious of the fact that the cicada is crawling on his suit.
Once the insect reached his neck, he felt it and instantly flicked it off his body in shock. “Do I have more on me? Are they in my hair?” the reporter asks, as his colleagues assure him that there are none, amid laughter.
The video has garnered dozens of comments from the netizens, who praised the journalist for the composure he maintained during the live telecast.
Here are some reactions: