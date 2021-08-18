Watch Saif, Arjun, Jacqueline, Yami’s ‘Bhoot Police’ trailer

'Bhoot Police' will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 18th August 2021 2:13 pm IST
Bhoot Police poster starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam (Instagram)

Mumbai: The trailer of ‘Bhoot Police’ was unveiled on Wednesday.

Actors Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam shared the trailer on their Instagram accounts.

Pavan Kripalani’s horror comedy film trailer reveals Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as ghost hunters. While Saif plays the role of a fake Baba Vibhooti who prefers to take alcohol and sex over catching ghosts.

Arjun’s character Chiraunji goes by the book ‘Baba ki Kitab’ to ward off the supernatural forces. Jacqueline plays Kanika, and Yami plays Maya in the film.

‘Bhoot Police’ will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

