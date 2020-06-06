Watch: Salman Khan clean his Panvel farmhouse on World Env. Day

Mumbai: Cyclone Nisarga did not create huge damage to Mumbai as it bypassed the city, but it has impacted several areas outside the city. One such area is Panvel, where Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s farmhouse is located.

On the occasion of World Environment Day , Salman khan took to Instagram to share a video of himself sweeping the premises of his Panvel farmhouse.

In the video, the actor can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt teamed with matching shorts while he was cleaning the area. The video also featured his friend Lulia Vantur in a black outfit with white polka dots. She also helped the superstar clearing the property along with other staff.

Salman along with his rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur, sister Arpita and her family, actress Jacqueline Fernandez and a few others, has been spending the lockdown in his Panvel farmhouse, which has been damaged due to the cyclone.

Iulia has shared photographs on her Instagram story where we can see broken trees, which she captioned: “After the cyclone.”

She also shared a picture of the sun and a clear sky and wrote: “But then life goes on… the sun comes back to heal us.”

Iulia also shared an interesting video where we can see a scorpion crawling over a huge branch of a tree, which has fallen on the ground, probably due to the cyclone.

Although Salman Khan is not visible in the video, his voice can be heard in the background.

Source: IANS

