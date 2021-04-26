WATCH: Salman Khan provides food packets to COVID-19 warriors

Actor Salman Khan on Tuesday got out on the streets in Mumbai to distribute refreshments and meals to all these frontline workers, and a video of the same has gone viral.

The actor visited the ‘Bhaijaanz Kitchen’ on Monday to look over the quality of the food that is being supplied by the restaurant to the frontline workers across Mumbai.

Salman Khan has started the initiative with Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal, and currently, they are targeting the meal packets to reach at least 5,000 frontline workers, including police personnel, health workers and also people living in containment zones.

Shiv Sena’s youth wing — Yuva Sena’s core committe member Rahul Kanal, who has been executing this activity, shared with The Indian Express that the actor today came down to check the quality of food that has been sent to the frontline heroes.

He said, “Salman bhai has immense respect for frontline workers. His mother even sends handmade tiffin for the police personnel that has been stationed outside his house on security duty. So Salman bhai thought since the lockdown is going on and these workers are on duty 24/7, we should start sending food packets for them and try and make it easier for them.”

He added, “We were at Bhaijaanz Kitchen today where the snacks are being prepared. We have sent out 5,000 packets on Sunday. For now we are sending these food packets from Byculla to Juhu and Bandra East to BKC, even at the jumbo Covid facility. In the coming days, double number of packets will go out.”