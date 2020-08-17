Watch: Salman Khan’s new released Bigg Boss 14 teaser

Mumbai: The most controversial reality show on Indian television, Bigg Boss, is all set to air from September on Colors channel. The makers of the Salman Khan-hosted show released a teaser of it on social media on Monday.

In the teaser, the ‘Dabangg’ star can be seen sitting in an empty cinema hall and saying, “Manoranjan pe 2020 ne uthaya pareshan, denge utar, manate hue jashan. Ab scene paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab.”

The teaser was shared by the show makers on social media handles of Colors channel with the caption, “2020 ke manoranjan ka scene palatne aa raha hai #BB14, jald hi sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect. @beingsalmankhan. “

Watch the teaser below:

Earlier, in a previous video that was shared by the show’s makers, Salman Khan can be seen farming and saying that the nationwide lockdown acted as a speed breaker in everyone’s lives. Indicating that the show is all set to return for its new season, the actor then adds that the lockdown was the reason behind him cultivating rice and riding a tractor.

Continuing, he then shaves and looks into the camera and says ‘Par ab scene paltega’ and new logo of Bigg Boss 2020 is flashed on the screen. According to the sources, the new season will begin in the September after another show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made in India’, also aired on Colors, wraps up.