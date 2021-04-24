Watch: Sana Khan gets love from Pak’s ‘Peeche Dekho’ viral kid Ahmad Shah

Mumbai: Remember Peer Ahmad Shah? The adorable spectacles-wearing boy from Pakistan who became a social media sensation with his cute ‘Peeche Dekho’ rant? He is back with another video that went viral recently. And this time, the little munchkin can be seen giving a special message and Ramzan greetings for former actress Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas Sayeid.

About Peer Ahmad Shah

Ahmad, who hails from Pakistan, often captures hearts of the internet with his cute videos on social media. A chubby four-year-old with round glasses, caught eyeballs of people after a video which shows him say, Peeeche toh dekho’ went viral. Apart from his phrase, his other antiques and answers to the person shooting the video were equally appreciated. The kid not only gained popularity on the sub contients but reached far off nations across the globe.

Sana Khan, Ahmad Shah’s fan moment

Sana Khan, who is quite active on social media, on Thursday took to her Instagram and shared an adorable video of Ahmad Shah. Along with him, the cute video featured his brothers named Umer and Abubakar as well.

In the video, Ahmad Shah asked Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas about the situation and said, “We have a lot of love for you.” Ahmed Shah said in his own special way, ‘I love you! Sana Khan and Mufti Anas.

Sharing the video, Sana Khan wrote, “Can I find a cute baby in this frame?” Thank you very much for all your good wishes,” she wrote. The former Bollywood actress said, “We all love you all and you will always be happy.”

More about the former actress

For the unversed, Sana Khan hit the headlines last year when took to her Instagram and announced that she is quitting showbiz forever. Sana penned a lengthy note and expressed that the entertainment industry has given her all kinds of fame, honour and wealth but she has realised that she should not make “wealth and fame” her only goal. She then added that from now on, she will “serve humanity” and follow the order of her Creator. Sana went on to call it her “happiest moment” and asked fans to always remember her in their prayers.

Almost after a month on November 20, Sana Khan got married to Mufti Anas in a private ceremony. She made the wedding announcement by sharing a picture with her husband which she captioned as, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah.”