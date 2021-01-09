Watch: Saudi King Salman gets coronavirus vaccine

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian King and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received first dose of coronavirus vaccine on Friday.

In the video that is being circulated widely on social media, doctors can be administering vaccine dose to the 85-year-old King.

Other world leaders who received coronavirus vaccine

Earlier, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also received the vaccine.

King Salman and Prince Mohammed are among the few world leaders who have received the vaccine. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was vaccinated on live television. US President-elect Joe Biden too had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Vaccination process in Saudi Arabia

The vaccination process in Saudi Arabia began in December 2020 after it received shipments of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pzifer and BioNTech. Over 1.5 lakh people have registered to receive the free-of-charge vaccine.

The three-stage vaccination process covers citizens and residents in the country who wish to receive the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of coronavirus case in Saudi Arabia has crossed 363K. So far, 6,278 have died due to the COVID-19 related complications.