Watch: Shoaib Akhtar appeals to fans to help India in tackling COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has made an appeal to his fans in Pakistan to come forward and help India in tackling the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

India on Saturday recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the government, the country recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

“It is impossible for any government to tackle the ongoing crisis. I appeal to my government and fans, to help India. India does need a lot of oxygen tanks. I request everyone to donate and raise funds for India and deliver oxygen tanks to them,” Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

The former Pakistan pacer also expressed solidarity with citizens of India and said “we must become each other’s support” in these testing times amid the pandemic.

“India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. Its a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other’s support,” Akhtar tweeted.

India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. Its a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other's support.

Full video: https://t.co/XmNp5oTBQ2#IndiaNeedsOxygen #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vX1FCSlQjs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 23, 2021

Earlier in the day, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said the nation needs to be united in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as the country is battling with a second wave of the virus.

He also urged countrymen to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and thanked healthcare workers for their selfless service.

“Right now more than ever we need to be united in our fight against COVID-19. Please wear a mask, follow social distancing and let’s adhere to the government norms. As citizens, we must be responsible, and I thank the doctors, nurses for their selfless service in these tough times,” he wrote on Twitter.

Right now more than ever we need to be united in our fight against Covid-19. Please wear a mask,follow social distancing and let's adhere to the government norms. As citizens,we must be responsible, and I thank the doctors, nurses for their selfless service in these tough times — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 24, 2021

Echoing similar sentiments, CSK batsman Suresh Raina said the medical infrastructure system is slowly collapsing and lives are at risk due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. He urged people to stay home and help the frontline workers to do their job.

“India is battling a crisis situation today. The medical infrastructure is slowly collapsing, resources depleting and more lives at risk than ever before. There is no pain greater than seeing your loved one fight the battle.

“My humble request to everyone – if you have the choice to stay home, please do it to keep yourself, your family and your nation safe. Do your bit to help the doctors, police, paramedics and govt authorities do their job. That is the need of the hour!” Raina tweeted.