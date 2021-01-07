Watch: Siraj gets emotional while singing national anthem at MCG

Hyderabad: We have seen many incidents involving sportspersons getting emotional and showing their passionate sides while singing national anthem on the field right before starting the game. Likewise, on day 1 of the third Test between India and Australia, Hyderabad-based Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj got emotional when the national anthem was being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

In a viral video that being circulated online, Siraj, who made his Test debut during the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, can be seen wiping his tears rolling down his face when both teams lined up for their anthems. Even Cricket Australia shared it on the social media.

Soon after that, fans also started sharing clips of Siraj breaking down into tears on social media platforms, highlighting how passionate the fast bowler is for the game and his country.

Mohammed Siraj's tears swelling up and falling over for the Indian national anthem is already my moment of the day. #AUSvIND — Ananthasubramanian (@_chinmusic) January 6, 2021

Siraj has tears in his eyes while singing the National Anthem. Bumrah cheers him up.



Now he gets the wicket of Warner in his 2nd over 🔥🔥🔥🔥#AUSvIND — Shoronjeet Banerjee (@shoronjeet16) January 6, 2021

Mohammed Siraj lost his father during the course of series and the speedster decided to stay for the entire length of the series and not head home for the last rites of his father.

It was a memorable debut for Mohammed Siraj as went on to earn his maiden Test cap and turn his father’s dream into a reality.

With his outstanding performance in the Boxing Day Test, he became the first debutant for India in seven years to pick five wickets in a Test match.