Watch: Stunning pics of river Nile by NASA

Hyderabad: This month NASA brings a bright, sparkling picture of river Nile under the night sky as it flows in north-east Africa. At first glance, it actually looks like fireworks!

Almost every month, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shares some photograph or video that takes social media by storm.

The picture of the Earth’s longest river is truly mesmerizing.

The photos were shared on Twitter by NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Cassidy is popular on the micro-blogging site for keeping netizens engaged with pictures of the earth and other celestial objects.

Water is life and nowhere on the planet is that more evident than the Nile River at night. #NileRiver #Egypt #Cairo pic.twitter.com/CWpiR8EnBn — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) September 8, 2020

“Water is life and nowhere on the planet is that more evident than the Nile River at night,” Cassidy captioned the photos.

In July, the space agency was able to take the ‘closest’ pictures of the sun. The pictures were clicked a mere 48 million miles away from it, which makes it quite close.