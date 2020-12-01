Watch: Throwback video of Lucky Ali on why he left Bollywood

Mumbai: Maqsood Mehmood Ali, popularly known as Lucky Ali, is known for his unique voice and soulful renditions. Born on September 19, 1958, the legendary singer impressed people with his heart touching voice.

He made his singing debut with the Album Sunoh which later established him as a singer and launched his career.

Lucky Ali has lent his voice for multiple commercially successful Hindi films including Sur, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani, and Tamasha.

His song list of Bollywood hits includes Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Aa Bhi Jaa, Hairat and Safarnama. Apart from these, Lucky Ali also did some albums, with popular hits like O Sanam.

His unconventional husky voice and melancholic songs brought alive the indipop scene in the 90s.

Apart from singing a few Bollywood numbers and keeping his music alive through live concerts, Lucky Ali has kept away from the quintessential limelight.

And now, we got our hands on a throwback interview video from 2017 where he spoke about his thoughts on Bollywood and reason behind why he kept himself away from the film industry.

“Bollywood has changed. The movies which are being made these days are lacking the inspiration and I think there is ‘nothing’ to learn to from such movies,” Lucky Ali said.

He further spoke about how movies influence the audience and its impact on the society. “This generation movies are leaving a bad impact on the society. People are getting violent as they are inspired with what is being showcased in the movies,” Lucky Ali stated.

“I believe less patience and more greediness is being promoted through the movies,” Ali added.

He also said he is glad that he isn’t a part of Bollywood where there is a lot of disrespect.

Watch the complete video below:

Recently, a monochrome music video Lucky Ali, strumming a guitar and crooning ‘O Sanam’ in his melodious voice went viral and took the internet by storm. Initially released in 1996, the song and Ali’s soulful rendition of it recently during an unplugged LIVE session is enough to put a balm on this rough year.

What won our hearts in the video was, Lucky Ali stops at a line where there is a mention of the word death, drawing widespread emotional response from fans.

Watch his nostalgic video below: