Watch: Turk mother throws her children from burning building

Ankara: A Turk mother could not think of any means to save her four children except to throw them down one after another from the balcony of her flat on the third floor where a fire was raging.

The people on the road noticed thick black smoke coming out of her flat and the frantic cries of the woman seeking help.

A video that went viral on social media shows the woman throwing her children one after another down her balcony window while the people on the road hold a blanket to catch them.

Quoting Turkish news sources, the British newspaper “Daily Mail” uploaded a video shot by one of the bystanders showing thick black smoke emanating from a flat on the third floor of a five-story building.

The children did not receive injuries as they hit the sun-shade of a shop selling bridal costumes on the ground floor of the building before landing safely on the blanket.

According to Turkish news sources, none of the children suffered any injuries. The mother was admitted to a hospital and released soon. The fire which was caused due to a short circuit was extinguished. Two minor children and two old men were also rescued from the same building.