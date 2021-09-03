Watch: Union minister’s dance video in daughter’s wedding goes viral

Hubballi: The dance video of Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi on the occasion of his daughter’s wedding has gone viral on social media.

Joshi shook his legs with his wife Jyothi Joshi on Wednesday night at the grand wedding ceremony held in Hubballi.

The Joshi couple danced to the super hit Kannada song “endendu ninnanu maretu naaniralaare” of the movie “Eradu Kanasu” sung by Kannada cinema legend Late Dr. Raj Kumar. As the Joshi couple dressed for the occasion danced holding each other’s hands, the guests and family members cheered for them.

The wedding was attended by the bigwigs of the ruling BJP from the Centre as well as the state.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Home Minister Amit Shah and other central cabinet colleagues Piyush Goel, Dharmendra Pradhan, Goa Chief Minister Pramod P Sawant, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries attended the function and blessed the couple.

Joshi who is emotionally connected to his three daughters had earlier wrote on Twitter that, “my daughters are my pride. Seeing them grow has been the greatest joy ever”.