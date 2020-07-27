Watch: Waiters serve guests wearing PPE kits at wedding function

Posted By Rasia Hashmi Published: 27th July 2020 6:24 pm IST
waiters wear ppe kits

Mundinepalli: Coronavirus pandemic has affected the way of life of people. It has also changed the way marriages are celebrated. Waiters at a marriage function in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh served their guests while wearing PPE kits. The video went viral on social media.

The wedding took place at Mundinepalli village in Andhra Pradesh on July 22. The contract was to Kodi Caterers to arrange dinner for around 200 guests. All the waiters at the wedding wore PPE kits. Their temperatures were checked. They were asked to sanitize their hands whenever necessary. Guests also maintained social distancing.

Celebrations of any kind were brought to a halt after the first quarter of the year 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic. Weddings, in particular, faced the brunt of them all. Many marriage functions that were scheduled for the year were either canceled or postponed. Few took place through video conferencing.

