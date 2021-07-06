Water level increases in reservoirs that supply drinking water to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After nearly three weeks of commencement of monsoon season, the water levels have increased in the reservoirs that supply drinking water to Hyderabad city.

The officials have said there has been an increase of 4 feet in levels of water in the Nagarjunasagar reservoir. This water is supplied through the Akkampally reservoir to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board(HMWS&SB) which is responsible to cater to the drinking water needs of around one crore people residing in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

There has been an increase of 6 feet in levels of water in the Godavari project as well. The Godavari Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board supplies 164 million gallons of water to Hyderabad city.

Meanwhile, the city reservoirs Osmansagar and Himayatsagar have seen no major increase in water levels. The Singur and Manjira reservoirs’ water levels are also low.