Water row: AP wants to prosecute Telangana for showing ‘fake’ evidence

Hyderabad: The chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh has reportedly filed an affidavit in the National Green Tribunal requesting prosecution of Telangana state for purportedly showing fake documents related to the ongoing Rayalseema lift Irrigation scheme in AP

In his affidavit, chief secretary Adityanath Das alleged that the Telangana government put forward a video of the Pottireddypadu project, claiming it to be the Rayalseema Lift scheme.

“State of Telangana fabricated evidence and is punishable under sections 192 IPC. Tribunal shall initiate appropriate criminal proceedings under section 192 of IPC, for fabricating false evidence by the State of Telangana”, said the chief secretary in his statement to the NGT, said a Times of India report.

The case came to light after a Telangana native filed a petition in 2020 against the construction of the Rayalseema Lift irrigation scheme by AP for allegedly doing it without clearance as per the Environment Impact Assessment.

The Telangana State filed an in pleading application in 2021, prompting AP to file a counter application based on which it is said that a detailed report was created in accordance of the guidelines under the Central Water commission. There have been certain issues due to which the report is yet to be submitted.

“Telangana has submitted a video to NGT to misleadingly show that the work is going on at RLS project site, knowing full well that no work is going on at RLS project site. To my utter shock and dismay, a perusal of the said video clippings furnished by the State of Telangana would show that they are nothing to do with the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme and those works are related to Pothireddypadu Head Regulator concerned with the removal of the earthen mound in between the existing approach channels of Pothireddypadu Old and New Head Regulators.” said Aditya Nath Das, according to the TOI report.