Water supply in Hyderabad: Few areas to witness water shortage on March 8

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad water board on Friday announced that water supply will remain affected in various parts of the city on March 8 as TS Transco proposed power shutdown at Kondadapur, Nasarlapally and Godakondla substation in Nalgonda district for replacement of damaged CT’s and PT’s and maintenance of bus feeders to maintain uninterrupted power supply to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) pumping stations.



The HMWSSB said that areas including Santhoshnagar, Vinaynagar, Saidabad, Asmangadh, Yakutpura, Mahboob mansion, Naraynguda, Boggulakunta, Adikmet, Shivam, Chilkalguda, Riayasathnagar nagar, Aliabad, Miralam, BN Reddy, Autonagar, Vanasthalipuram, Maruthinagar, Elugutta, Habsiguda, Nacharam, Boduppal, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Marredpally, Cantonment, MES, Prakahnagar, Mekalamandi, Balapur, Maisaram, Sahebnagar, Mailardevpally, Bandlaguda, PDP, Golden Heights, Suleman Nagar, 9No. Bhojagutta, Allabanda, Gandhamguda, Asifnagar, Prashsanagar, Madhapur and Shaikpet reservoirs will be affected.



HMWSSB officials have advised consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.