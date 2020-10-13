Water supply to half of Gurugram will remain suspended for 24 hrs

Gurugram, Oct 13 : Water supply in several parts of the city is likely to be affected for 24 hours beginning midnight on Tuesday. This can lead half of the citys population to be left without supply of water.

The shutdown is due to the shifting work of a major water pipeline to be executed at Basai Chowk for a flyover constructed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

The shifting will negatively affect the supply of water from the water treatment plant (WTP) in Basai to the boosting station in Sector 51.

Places that will be affected include DLF phases 1 and 5, Sector 46 to 67, Sector 69 to 72, Takshila Height, Corona Optus, Gadoli village, Dhankot village, Chandu village and Budhera village.

“This is to inform that the work of making connection of newly shifted pipeline is to be carried out by Infra-I Division at Basai Chowk/Sector 9-A, Gurugram in existing master water supply line which is feeding GMDA’s Boosting Station at Sector – 51 has been scheduled dated 14.10.2020 at 00:00 hrs to 24:00 hrs (24 hrs) and water supply will be affected during the scheduled shutdown…” read the orders.

“All residents are advised to use water judiciously to avoid complete dry conditions,” it said.

The development authority currently supplies more than 440 million litres daily (MLD) of water to the city. The GMDA supplies 160 MLD water from the Sector 51 boosting station alone to the above mentioned areas, which are thickly populated.

The GMDA’s infrastructure wing (road construction division) is constructing a flyover at Basai Chowk to make traffic smooth between the Delhi-Jaipur expressway and Dwarka Expressway.

“We have informed the residents and residential welfare association (RWA) groups through messages. We have asked the contractor to complete the work in 24 hours so that we can resume water supply soon after the shifting is complete by Wednesday midnight,” a GMDA official said.

Source: IANS

