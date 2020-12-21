WB govt spent Rs 20,212 cr in 2020-21 on development works: Mamata

Kolkata, Dec 21 : A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his two-day visit, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that her ‘Duare Sarkar’ campaign (door-to-door government), envisioned to ensure doorstep delivery of government services and benefits, received enormous response across the state.

Banerjee’s remark came just a day after Shah launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress-led state government.

The CM said that in just two weeks, over 1 crore people across Bengal have enthusiastically visited more than 10,000 Duare Sarkar camps. “I would also like to thank every participant who visited and availed the services at these camps. All bureaucrats, nodal officers and volunteers are working day in and day out. About 1.12 crore people have attended 11,056 camps so far till December 20,” she said.

The CM said that the state government spent Rs 20,212 crore in 2020-21 on development expenditure apart from the beneficiary schemes.

“After witnessing the demand for such schemes at the camps, we have decided to release an additional Rs 8,700 crore over the next one month,” she added.

Banerjee said that the state government would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the people of Bengal are able to get the benefits of government services that they are eligible for, right at their doorstep. She said that for the Swasthya Sathi (healthcare scheme), nearly 27.13 lakh applications out of 42 lakh applications have been approved so far.

The Duare Sarkar programme started on December 1 and will continue till January 25. “It is a new model in India and the world,” she said.

According to BJP sources, Banerjee’s attempt to shower doles ahead of the crucial state Assembly polls is targeted to counter the saffron party’s rise in Bengal.

Banerjee announced that she will hold a rally in Bolpur on December 29. She said she will go to Birbhum district for an administrative meeting on December 28. “I will also hold a rally on December 29,” the CM said, adding that the Union Home Minister spoke “a garbage of lies yesterday” during a press conference. She called the BJP a ‘cheatingbaaz’ party.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.