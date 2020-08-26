WB Guv to Mamata: Reveal investments attracted in Global Biz Summits

By News Desk 1 Published: 26th August 2020 5:20 pm IST

Kolkata, Aug 26 : West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday asked the Mamata Banerjee-led state government to release a White Paper revealing the figure of total investment attracted in the last five consecutive Bengal Global Business Summits held in Bengal.

“The state government must come out with a White Paper on impact of five editions of Bengal Global Business Summit. Details of projected investment of over Rs.12.3 lakh crore be made known,” Dhankhar tweeted.

The Governor also said that the names of organisations and people who were engaged for organising the event should also be mentioned.

“Never contemplated governance can be so anti-Constitution. Opacity in place of transparency. Absence of accountability breeds corruption,” he said.

The Governor also provided pointers in his tweets, saying: “Why not Reveal. Where is projected investment of over 12.30 crores? Beneficiaries of Extravaganza! Why hide and cover up!”

He said, “dream merchant statements and rosy advertisements 24/7′ are no panacea to the woes of people. Skeletons would surely be out of cupboards.”

Dhankhar also urged Mamata to serve the people who are suffering untold miseries and follow the rule of law. “Political violence and vendetta, rampant corruption and blatant favouritism – A shame. I would surely ensure Public servants do not act as political workers. It is my constitutional duty,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

