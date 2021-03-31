WB polls: I-PAC debunks ‘survey’ claiming Mamata’s loss in Nandigram

Hyderabad: Indian Political Action Committee, also known as I-PAC, debunked a “survey” attributed to it by right-wingers and supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee would lose from the Nandigram assembly seat in the ongoing West Bengal elections.

In a tweet, I-PAC wrote, “Facing imminent defeat, @BJP4Bengal has now gone down to the level of using FAKE surveys in the name of I-PAC to keep the morale of their workers up!!”

Facing imminent defeat, @BJP4Bengal has now gone down to the level of using FAKE surveys in the name of I-PAC to keep the morale of their workers up!!



P.S: In I-PAC, no one uses desktops so at-least be smart in your effort to create fake survey / reports! 😉🤣 pic.twitter.com/lFaOo0DshU — I-PAC (@IndianPAC) March 31, 2021

The debunked survey, which reported that TMC would win just 80 seats in the West Bengal elections, was doing rounds on BJP’s social media circles for quite a few days.

BJP storm in West Bengal.

Didi's defeat in Nandigram.

A leaked internal survey of the Ipac predicts a change.

In the first round of voting,BJP is getting 23 out of 30 seats.@amitmalviya @KailashOnline @MenonArvindBJP @VijayaRahatkar @tathagata2 @abhijitmajumder @shivprakashbjp pic.twitter.com/O0NVKhEfJA — Krishanu Singha (@KrishanuBJP) March 30, 2021

Notable BJP-friendly organizations like Swarajya Mag and OpIndia carried the survey as well.

Prashant Kishor's IPAC Survey Paints Troubling Picture For Mamata In Bengal Ahead Of 2021 Pollshttps://t.co/gRhF3WE8Ue — Swarajya (@SwarajyaMag) September 10, 2020

The TMC took to social media to claim that the survey was a fake one and questioned its credibility. It was finally confirmed by I-PAC, which said that it did not conduct any such survey and said that it was being spread by the “desperate BJP.”

BJP IS LOSING BIG IN NANDIGRAM!



Anticipating a huge loss, @BJP4Bengal has resorted to doing what it does best- SPREAD FAKE NEWS!

This document is fake & has ZERO credibility, just like BJP’s leaders & promises!

Circulating such fake reports won’t work!#BohiragotoChaiNa pic.twitter.com/YK1ThHYdk2 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 29, 2021

I-PAC is a political advocacy organization owned by political strategist Prashant Kishor, who was hired by the TMC to help them win the 2021 state elections. Earlier, Kishor, in the run up to the assembly elections, stated that he would retire from political as well as public life if BJP won seats in triple-digits in Bengal.

The BJP is looking to dethrone Banerjee and win the state elections. However, given her street fighter credo, the incumbent chief minister, with help from Kishore, is likely to put up a good fight. But it may be noted that the TMC got a shock in the 2019 general elections when the BJP won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats, while the TMC won 22.