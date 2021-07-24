WBCHSE chief lands in controversy for revealing religion of HS exam topper

Kolkata: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) head Mahua Das landed in controversy after she revealed the religion of Higher Secondary exam topper Rumana Sultana.

On Thursday, Das said that a Muslim girl from Murshidabad secured the highest marks in the examination i.e., 499.

Reacting to it, a student organization West Bengal State Chhatra Parishad protested against Das on Friday, HT reported.

Bengal Imams Associations also expressed the view against Das for highlighting the religion of the topper. The association also demanded the removal of Das from the post.

Condemning the announcement of topper’s religion, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya asked the government to take action against Das. He alleged that by highlighting the religion, Das has insulted the entire community, Indian Express reported.

Following the controversy, the state education department on Friday sent a show-cause notice to Das.

Expressing her views over the controversy, Rumana Sultana said that it would have been better if her name was announced instead of religion.

Sultana, a student of Raja Manindra Chandra Girls High School in Kandi, Sultana has scored 499 marks out of 500.

Rumana had ranked fifth in the 2019 Madhyamik exams by securing 687 marks out of 700.