We are ruling with mandate of people, unlike you: KCR to BJP

Hyderabad: The war of words between Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and state BJP president Bandi Sanjay continued on Monday, with the former stating that he is not afraid of anybody. KCR attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, stating that the Enforcement DIrectorate (ED) and IT (income tax) raids are its “weapons” now-a-days.

Addressing a press conference for a second consecutive day, KCR stated that his government was formed with the public’s mandate, unlike in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. “We are not thieves like you. In Karnataka, you did not win, but you did hara kiri and came to power. In MP, you did not win, but still there is a BJP government. The BJP is running a government without a mandate. We won with a landslide victory. Your party lost in 118 seats (in 2018 state elections),” he added.

The Telangana chief minister reiterate that the Reserve Bank of India’s governor called Telangana the best contributing state in India. “When TRS various schemes and policies of the BJP government, KCR wasn’t a ‘Desh Drohi’. But, now since we are questioning (the Centre), KCR is anti-national, anti-defence. These are labels the BJP uses. Are (BJP MP) Varun Gandhi and the Meghalaya governor also Desh Drohis?” KCR asked.

He was reacting to Bandi Sanjay’s statements made earlier on Monday, wherein the latter has called KCR a “traitor” for questioning the central government over alleged incursions of China into India. “Mr. Bandi Sanjay, mind your words. I know my rights very well. You are lying on petrol. In the international market, prices are lower than in 2010. Then it was 105 dollars per barrel, now it is 83 dollars. So are you not misleading the public?” questioned KCR.

Calling the state BJP’s criticism of the TRS government “joke of the millenium”, KCR pointed out that BJP MPs in the Parliament themselves have praised Telangana. “Be it law and order, economy, schemes, or employment- Telangana stands apart. Don’t put burden on people, withdraw the cess on on fuel. Will you do it or not? Petrol will be Rs 70-80. They increased the price 16 times. We did not,” KCR stated.

Taking on Bandi Sanjay over over farmer issues, KCR said that he will fight for farmers until he “is alive”. He censured the BJP for constantly raking up the issue of his farm house, which the chief minister said was built with paying taxes. “You can’t do anything. We are not afraid of anybody. If we speak, he will say ‘desh drohi’. I won’t get scared,” the chief minister added.

KCR also attacked the state BJP unit for not helping the cause of Telangana as well. “BJP leaders don’t have any shame. Corruption/bribes are almost Zero in Telangana. We have the Dharani Portal, TS I- Pass, online permissions for various connections, etc. We are ready to face any inquiry if need may arise,” he added. He also trashed Sanjay’s statements, wherein the BJP president said that the Centre had built highways and rail lines in Telangana.

“What do you mean you gave national highways? It has to be be given. Otherwise give us our income tax. Then why should we give it to you? Those things have to be done automatically,” KCR pointed out.

‘20000 crore for Dalit Bandhu by next financial year’

On mounting criticism that the Dalit Bandhu scheme (under which SC beneficiaries will get monetary help of Rs 10 lakh), KCR said that in next year’s budget more funds will be added for the scheme. “As CM I am declaring that by next financial year, Rs 20,000 crore will be given. Every year few lakhs of Dalits will be given (funds). We will do this concretely. Telangana’s Dalit community will get it, you will see,” he assured.

We won’t lie. We will do it and show you. Government job notifications also we will issue and have employee calender will be released every year.

What is this tamasha? IS ityour father’s farm house? That was purchased and there are IT records. What you are talking is with KCR, be careful. We are warriors, and don’t get scared. We got a new state and are working for the people.