We cannot allow another 1984: HC on Delhi violence

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday passed a series of orders with regards to the violence in Delhi’s northeast district and said that “another 1984-like situation cannot be allowed to happen in this city under it’s watch”.

“We have to be alert,” said Justice S. Muralidhar and ordered safe passage for collection of body of deceased, setting up of adequate number of helplines, shelter to people who have been displaced among other things.

“We propose to appoint amicus curie to coordinate between victims and agencies to ensure that prompt action is taken,” the court added.