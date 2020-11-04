We have already won this election, claims Trump

Washington, Nov 4 : US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that he has already won the 2020 presidential election in an address to supporters and family at the White House.

As polls were closing across the country after voting ended for one of the most-anticipated presidential elections, Trump thanked his family and all those who voted for his re-election in his opening remarks, the BBC reported.

“We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything.”

Trump also celebrated his big win in Florida, considered a make or break state to determine the outcome of the election.

“We didn’t win it, we won it by a lot,” he sid.

He also claimed a lead in Pennsylvania, similarly like his Democratic rival Joe Biden did earlier on election night.

But it was still too early to determine a winner in the state.

In his address, the President also attacked legitimate vote counting efforts, saying: “Millions and millions of people voted for us. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people.”

Trump added that he was preparing to declare victory earlier in the evening, CNN reported.

“We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything. And all of a sudden it was just called off.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country.

“Frankly we did win this election,” he said, despite millions of votes still outstanding.

Saying he would go to the US Supreme Court, Trump said he wanted “all voting to stop”.

The states where Trump has won are South Dakota, Utah, Missouri, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Indiana.

Meanwhile, Biden has won Delaware, Colorado, New Hampshire, District of Columbia, New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Virginia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island and California.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.