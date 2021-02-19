We must induce road safety value in youngsters: Delhi police chief

New Delhi, Feb 19 ( IANS ) As a part of Delhi Police Week 2021 celebrations, the police hosted a commemorative function at Adarsh Auditorium, New Police Headquarters on Friday.

S.N. Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police Delhi was the Chief Guest and Taj Hassan, Special CP, Traffic the guest of honour on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shrivastava emphasised on the importance of inculcating correct road user behaviour in the minds of youngsters so that by the time they grow up they imbibe good road safety values.

He appreciated the efforts on the part of Delhi Traffic Police, especially the Road Safety Cell, in spreading road safety awareness among the masses as well as schoolchildren, which has gone a long way in reducing the number of fatalities on Delhi’s roads.

He also emphasised on the importance of inculcating good road user behaviour among citizens so as to ensure proper and safe use of roads and transportation.

