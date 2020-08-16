We need to preserve the Ganga Jamuna culture of India: Nazim

By Nihad Amani Published: 16th August 2020 9:41 am IST
India celebrates 73 years of its Current National Flag

Kamaridi: Feroz-ud-Din Press Secretary Jamiat Kamariya Hafiz Abdul Wajib Ali Khan’s Deputy Nazim Madrasa Hazan Ram had unfurled the national flag in Fahim-ud-Din Mushiri Security on Independence Day.

On the occasion, he said, “National harmony of Ganga-Jamuna Civilization and maintaining Peace, Love, Love, Brotherhood needs to be generalized India which is the largest democratic and peace-loving country. Where people of different faiths live with complete freedom. The freedom they have gained is due to the immense sacrifices of our great scholars. We all need to work hard for the preservation of the Ganga-Jamni civilization of this country.”

Jaff Khawaja Hafiz Mohammad Adnan Zakir Hussain Secretary Jamiat Ulema Kamaridi Hafiz Mohammad Mujahid Mutamai Madrak Madrasa Hadza welcomed the guests on this occasion.

