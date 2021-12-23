We remain friends: Sushmita Sen part ways with Rohman Shawl

Photo of PTI PTI|   Updated: 23rd December 2021 7:32 pm IST
Sushmita Sen announces breakup with beau Rohman Shawl
Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Thursday revealed that she is no longer in a relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

The couple had reportedly been dating for about three years. But of late, there were rumours about the two calling it quits on their relationship.

The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a photo with Shawl and said they continue to remain friends.

MS Education Academy

“We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga, she wrote.

Shawl, a model, shared the same post on his Instagram page.

Sen, a former Miss Universe, is a single parent. She adopted a baby girl, Renee, in 2000 and second daughter, Alisah, in 2010.

The actor is best known for movies such as “Biwi No 1”, Aankhen, Filhaal, Samay, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Main Hoon Na.

Sen recently returned to mainstream acting after a decade with the series Aarya, which released on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020. The show’s second season came out earlier this month.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button