We took the foot off the pedal, says SRH captain Warner

Dubai, Oct 25 : SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner admitted that the team did not show enough urgency while chasing a target of 127 against Kings XI Punjab and extraordinarily fell 12 runs short.

“Our bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict them. After the start we got, we took our foot off the pedal,” said Warner after the match.

After restricting KXIP to 126/7 in 20 overs, Warner gave SRH a good start with 37 runs off 20 balls. He three fours and as many sixes and the opening partnership between him and Jonny Bairstow was on 56 in the seventh over when he fell to Ravi Bishnoi.

Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin then slowed the SRH innings down.

“We felt on that wicket it was going to get tougher once the spin came into it. For us it was about trying to apply pressure upfront, negate the swing bowling, but obviously we didn’t get across the line. They bowled well with the new ball,” Warner said.

The Aussie praised his bowlers for the work they did earlier. “We didn’t get all the wickets upfront but we brought it back well. Today our bowlers executed the plans well, very happy with them. Just have to forget this game and move forward,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.