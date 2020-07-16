We want consular access to be unconditional: Kulbhushan Jadhav’s friend

New Delhi: India on Thursday asked Pakistan to give “unconditional consular access” to Kulbhushan Jadhav, as per sources.

Earlier, Pakistan had claimed that he had refused to file a review plea on the Pakistani court military court’s judgment which awarded the death penalty to Jadhav on charges of espionage. India said that he had been coerced into doing that.

“Last time what they did was insulting to his mother, father and wife and insulting to India as a whole. So we want that consular access should be unconditional,” said Arvind Singh, Kulbhushan Jadhav’s childhood friend, speaking to ANI.

Jadhav has been lodged in a Pakistani jail since 2016 when he was arrested in Pakistan on charges of espionage.

In early 2017, a Pakistani military court sentenced him to death. In May 2017, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed his execution and he has since been on death row in Pakistan.

Source: ANI