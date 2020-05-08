We will bring back Indians on priority: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy today said that they would bring back all Indians stranded in foreign countries on priority basis. He said that the union government had taken up a massive Vande Bharat Mission to bring back all the Indians stranded in the foreign countries. He said that the mission was the first such massive mission after the first gulf war.

In a statement he said that mission would be launched from May 7 . Reddy said that 1.9 lakh Indians had already registered their names with Indians missions in abroad to return to the country. He said that they would bring back 14800 Indians from 12 countries by using 64 planes of Air India Carrier. He said that the names of the countries were the US, the UK, UAE, Singapore, Philippines, Bangladesh, Oman, Britain, Behram and Saudi Arabia. He said that each flight would carry only 200 to 300 passengers to ensure social distance. Reddy said that the Indians, who have been expelled from the host countries, those whose visas have been expired and migrant Indians and others like those who require medical treatment , pregnant women, those whose relatives died in India and stranded tourists would be brought back to the country.

He asked the Indians to obtain corona virus certificates from the respective authorities from aboard. He said that all the foreign returnees would have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine after their return to the country.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.