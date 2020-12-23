We will give a befitting reply to Maoists: DGP Mahender Reddy

Hyderabad: DGP M. Mahender Reddy today said that they would give a befitting reply to Maoists in the state. He also said that they would thwart any acts of the Maoists to enter into the state.

He made these remarks after launching newly built fire range, parade grounds and BOAC at the district police headquarters located in Hemachandrapuram village of Laxmidevipally Mandal from Bhadadri Kothagudem district.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the Maoists had made Dndakarumyam located in Chattisgarh state and added that they would prevent any kind of advances made by the Maoists to enter into the state.

He praised the performance of police of the district and added that the district police were holding anti Naxals operations on Telangana-Chattisgarh border in order to prevent the infiltration of the Maoists into the state. He also said that each and every police of the district was on alert by collecting all kinds of intelligence about the movement of the Maoists.

He said that the police department was extending its complete support to the people and helping the state government to take its welfare programs to the doorsteps of the people. Reddy made it clear that they would provide opportunities to local youth in the recruitment of police personnel.