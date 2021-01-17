We will hoist the BJP party flag on Golconda fort: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP state President Bandi Sanjay Kumar today said that the party would hoist its flag on the historic fort Golconda after coming into power and urged the party workers to work hard towards achieving this goal.

He made these remarks at the maiden meeting of the party’s state executive. Sanjay hoisted the party’s flag before the commencement of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the party workers had decided extended yeomen services during lockdown and added that four of the party workers had also lost their lives after becoming the victims of the deadly corona virus.

Targeting CM KCR, he alleged that the CM had misled the people of the state on the virus by stating that it could be cured by taking a Paracetamol tablet and added that the statement of the CM had created a lot of confusion among the people of them.

He alleged that the ruling TRS party was conducting the corona vaccine administration program as its personal affair while referring to the flexis put up by the ruling party without the picture of prime minister of the country.

He mocked that the CM also did not have any awareness about Bharat Biotech Company which has developed Covaxin vaccine. He alleged that the state government had not shown any interest on the implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme till recently and added that the scheme would have benefited so many Covid -19 patients as it was also included in the same