Weather: Rain in Delhi

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 27th July 2021 5:08 pm IST
Weather: Rain in Delhi
New Delhi: Massive traffic jam after heavy rains at ITO in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Children play on a waterlogged street as vehicles wade through after heavy rains near ITO in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Children play on a waterlogged street after heavy rains near ITO in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Children play on a waterlogged street after heavy rains near ITO in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Commuters wade through a waterlogged Ring Road in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Commuters wade through a waterlogged Ring Road in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button