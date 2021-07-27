Weather: Rain in Delhi

New Delhi: Children play on a waterlogged street as vehicles wade through after heavy rains near ITO in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary) New Delhi: Children play on a waterlogged street after heavy rains near ITO in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary) New Delhi: Children play on a waterlogged street after heavy rains near ITO in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary) New Delhi: Commuters wade through a waterlogged Ring Road in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary) New Delhi: Commuters wade through a waterlogged Ring Road in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary)