Weather report: Mercury drops below 18°C in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The nighttime temperature in the city is dropping by the day. During the early hours of Sunday, the lowest temperature in Hyderabad was 17.5 degrees Celsius. Rajendranagar, on the other hand, had the lowest minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Charminar, Uppal and LB Nagar are expected to drop by at least two degrees, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). The maximum temperature over the next three days is likely to range between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, nighttime temperatures in various parts of the state have already dropped below 15 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the lowest minimum temperature in the state was 13.1 degrees Celsius at Kumram Bheem Asifabad. Temperatures in Adilabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Nirmal, and Medak are expected to drop much more during the following two days.

The lowest temperatures in Hyderabad city were 16 degrees Celsius in Rajendranagar, 16.2 degrees Celsius in Patancheru, 16.6 degrees Celsius in Secunderabad, 17 degrees Celsius in Hayathnagar, and 17.1 degrees Celsius in Chandanagar.

The lowest temperatures in Telangana state were 13.1 degrees Celsius in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, 13.5 degrees Celsius in Adilabad, 13.9 degrees Celsius in Sangareddy, 14.5 degrees Celsius in Nirmal, and 14.5 degrees Celsius in Rangareddy.