Weather: Thunderstorms with high winds predicted over Telangana

Telangana: The heavy wind discontinuity at 0.9 km above mean sea level from Vidarbha to south Tamilnadu now runs from south Chattisgarh to south Tamilnadu across Telangana and Rayalaseema.

A Low-Pressure area is very likely to form over the south Andaman Sea and neighborhood around 30th April. It is very likely to become more marked and concentrate on depression during the subsequent 48 hours. It is very likely to move north­northwestwards initially and then north­northeastwards along Andaman & Nicobar Islands towards Myanmar coast from 30th April – 3rd May.

The Met issued a warning and said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, Hailstorm and Gusty Winds (30 to 40 KMPH) very likely to occur at isolated places in Komranbheem, Mancherial, Pedapalli, Kareemnagar JSKB, Jai Shamkar Bhupalapalle, MLG, Jangaon Warangal Mahbubnagar Bhadradri kothagudem, KhammamNalgonda and other districts of Telangana.

Elsewhere in the state light rains or thundershowers are likely in Telangana. In Hyderabad and it’s neighborhood rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or night and the Temperatures will remain at 40 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.