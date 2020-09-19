Webinar on fascistic attacks on civil and democratic rights by CCI

New Delhi: Concerned Citizens of India-CCI organizes webinar on ‘fascistic attacks on civil and democratic rights’ on September 20 at 6 p.m on Facebook page of Concerned Citizens of India-Telangana.

Key note speakers:

Justice B. ChandraKumar: Former high court judge

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan: Managing editor at The Siasat Daily,Hyderabad

Kolli Satyanarayana: General Secretary, AILU Telangana member, Bar Council of Telangana

Ch. Prameela: Convenor, Concerned Citizens of India

All those interested can catch them live tomorrow at 6 pm.