Webinar on fascistic attacks on civil and democratic rights by CCI

By Nihad Amani Published: 19th September 2020 6:17 pm IST
New Delhi: Concerned Citizens of India-CCI organizes webinar on ‘fascistic attacks on civil and democratic rights’ on September 20 at 6 p.m on Facebook page of Concerned Citizens of India-Telangana.

Key note speakers:

Justice B. ChandraKumar: Former high court judge

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan: Managing editor at The Siasat Daily,Hyderabad

Kolli Satyanarayana: General Secretary, AILU Telangana member, Bar Council of Telangana

Ch. Prameela: Convenor, Concerned Citizens of India

All those interested can catch them live tomorrow at 6 pm.

