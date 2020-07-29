Webinar on ‘How to fight COVID-19’ by Dr Vijay & Dr Satish — Join us

New Delhi: Siasat technologies to arrange an interactive webinar on “How to fight COVID-19” today from 4:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m. on The Siasat Daily—Facebook.

Keynote speaker

Keynote speaker of the webinar is Dr Vijay V Yeldandi, M.D FACP, FCCP, FIDSA, Epidemiologist USA. Dr. Yeldandi is a board certified (ABIM) specialist in Infectious Diseases in USA; his special interests are infections in transplant patients and HIV. He has multiple research publications about viral and fungal infections. He has received multiple awards for teaching; leadership and public health work in India. He provides technical support for HIV programs to NACO, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Dr Satish Kaipilyawar, is a medical Doctor studied at KMC Warangal and Tata Institute of Social sciences, Mumbai. He has worked in various public health programs with the government and international NGOs and has lead large public health programs. Currently is Associate Director at SHARE INDIA and is a practicing Public Health professional for the past 32 years.

Satish has also designed and implemented immunization, injection safety, infection control, Tuberculosis, school health, Leprosy and many public health programs in India and is currently responsible for overseeing the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) supported Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) projects on airborne infection control, latent TB infection, improving use of public health data for designing interventions for ending TB and improving MDRTB outcomes by addressing adverse drug reactions and migration in Mumbai.

Moderator of the webinar is Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Director Siasat Technologies and a renowned Journalist.

According to the medical experts “90% COVID patients can get cured at home, only if they treat themselves proper and take proper medical advice.”





All the medical expertise, doctors, paramedical staff and are warmly welcomed as the only motto of the webinar is education, sensitization and awareness of the pandemic.