New Delhi: Centre for Study of Society and Secularism organizes a webinar on ‘Liberty, Equality and Harmony – Bhagat Singh to Gandhi’ from September 28 to October 2 at 5pm.

Key Note Speakers:

On 28th September 2020: The topic for the webinar is ‘Contributions of Bhagat Singh and others in Freedom Struggle’ by Prof. Jagmohan Sing—Secretary, Shahid Bhagat Singh Research Centre.

On 29th September 2020: The topic for the webinar is ‘Relevance of Bhagat Singh in Today’s World’ by Prof. Chaman Lal, who is an Author on Understanding Bhagat Singh.

On 30th September 2020: The topic for the webinar is ‘Krantikariyo ka Sapno Ka Bharat’ by Sudhir Vidyarthi— is an author for many books on Freedom Struggle Revolutionaries Life & Work. And also on ‘Gandhian Thought on Democracy ‘ by Prof. Hemantkumar Shah—an Economist, Rtd. Principal of HK Arts College, Gujarat University.

On 1st October 2020: The topic for the webinar is ‘Gandhi Khatha’ by Satyavrith Singh—Scholar on Gandhianism.

On 2nd October 2020: The topic for webinar is ‘Hind Swaraj ki Khoj’ by the artist Sandhya Naik, who is a Disciple of Ustad Ghulam Hussain Khan urf Raja Miya of Agra Gharana.

The co-organisers of the event are Institute for Social Democracy, New Delhi; Aamra Ek Sachetan Prayas Forum, Kolkata; Afkar India Foundation, Shamli; Campaign for Peace, Kandhamal; Forum for Harmony & Humanity, Assam; Harmony Foundation, Indore; Muhim, Allahabad; National Peace Group, Ahmedabad; Parcham Society, Saharanpur; Paridhi, Bhagalpur and Revolutionary Cultural Forum, Chhattisgarh.

To join the zoom meeting log on to:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81318051363?pwd=Ykx3ZWRyekRRV2poQVhSbUYxZk51Zz09

Meeting ID: 813 1805 1363

Passcode: 620845

And watch on: Facebook Live: facebook.com/csss4peace