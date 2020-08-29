Webinar on Storytelling, Films, ADs and Digital Interactive World

Hyderabad: Siasat technologies to arrange an interactive webinar on “How to learn Storytelling, Films, ADs, Digital Interactive World” on Sunday, August 30 between 4:00 p.m and 5:00 p.m. on The Siasat Daily—Facebook and on Zoom meet. The last 15 minutes would ba a question and answer section.



Key note Speaker:

Junaid: He is a part of Film and Visual Effects industry for more than a decade and worked on Films like Baahubali, Robot, Bhaag Milka Bhaag. He guides all those students and professionals who want to build their dream stories or digital or Visual Effects world but lacks guidance.

Speaking about the webinar he said that the webinar could give you a glimpse of how storytelling, Design and technology are building solution and connectivity with a lot of fun. I will take you through the whole pipeline of the interactive digital product line. We will also study what are the skills required or how do you really spot the skill you have and how that can be developed.