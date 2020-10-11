Webinar showcases MP girls fighting Covid-19

Bhopal, Oct 11 : Girls in Madhya Pradesh have not only fought a long-drawn battle against the coronavirus pandemic but have also carved a niche for themselves. These girls have been engaged in spreading awareness among people on the one hand while helping the poor and deprived children on the other.

On the occasion of International Girl Child Day 2020, girls from different parts of the state showcased in a ‘Chalk Talk’ webinar the challenging work done by them during the pandemic. The webinar was organised on social media by Child Protection Commission, the Child Rights Observatory, a non-government organisation for children, and the UNICEF.

Singrauli student Mahima and her teacher Usha Dubey said on the webinar how they set up a library for inculcating reading habits in children during the corona pandemic and popularised the habit of reading stories going from village to village. Similarly in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, Brij Panchal and Jyoti gave a detailed account of the awareness campaign launched for the people in the fight against the pandemic.

Radhika, a Class 12 student at Shivpuri district, said she provided books to the children from village to village during the corona period and held a single class every a week, fielding queries by the children and also taught them.

Palak Rajput from Timarni, Harda district in Madhya Pradesh, advocated for the rights of the girl child and fighting the evil practices prevailing in the society. Aastha Singh from Rewa district worked to teach poor children. Kranti Devi Kewat of Tikamgarh district also launched a special campaign in her village for the children of the migrant labourers who had returned home during the pandemic.

Children’s Commission member Brijesh Chauhan participated in the webinar, highlighting the inspirational work by the girls.

The webinar was coordinated by UNICEF communications specialist Anil Gulati who said special emphasis was needed on issues related to the girl child. On the other hand, Nirmala Butch, former Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh and Chairman of Child Rights Organisation (CRO), said the work by the girls shows their passion for social good.

The delegates in the webinar assured the girls that they stand firm with them and efforts will be made to meet every need that may arise.

