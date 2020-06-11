Wedding night turns tragic as groom kills bride, hangs self

Chennai: What was supposed to have been a blissful first night for a newlywed couple finally turned out to be tragic last night.

Groom kills bride, hang self

The newly married husband on his first night killed his wife and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Tiruvallur district.

According to police, Neethivasan and Sandhya — both related to each other — got married on Wednesday morning.

Bride found in pool of blood

During the night, the couple’s relatives heard Sandhya screaming and on entering the room they saw the girl lying in a pool of blood. She was attacked by a crowbar on the head.

Neethivasan had run away from the house. Later he was found hanging from a tree nearby.

The police are probing the reason for the murder and suicide.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.