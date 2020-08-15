Wells Fargo India supports cyclone Amphan-hit families

New Delhi, Aug 15 : Financial services company Wells Fargo India on Saturday said it is supporting ‘Habitat for Humanity India’ in providing aid to families affected by cyclone Amphan.

The company’s assistance is helping ‘Habitat for Humanity India’ provide transitional shelters, drinking water and other services for more than 120 families in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Accordingly, Wells Fargo India and Wells Fargo Foundation have together donated nearly Rs 5.79 million to ‘Habitat for Humanity India’.

“Habitat’s disaster risk reduction and response programme places the families affected by disasters on a path to having permanent disaster resilient shelter solutions,” the company said.

Wells Fargo India is an extension of the technology, operations and corporate support teams of Wells Fargo.

It engages in application development and support, testing, other technology functions, international operations, knowledge support and middle and back-end banking process solutions for a wide spectrum of Wells Fargo’s needs.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.