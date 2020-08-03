Were evacuation flights from Saudi Arabia all about looting?

Hyderabad: Several NRIs who have lost their jobs and wish to return home have been running from pillar to post to get seats in special charter flights being operated by some leading travel agents in collusion with some so-called community organizations in the Gulf region.

Also, some unknown or lesser-known organizations have surfaced to cash in on the demand, and many of them are working on behalf of travel agencies, widely publicizing in social media about their proposed flights.

While the actual cost of the Saudi airflow as stated by the officials was SAR.1700.00 for sector operated Jeddah to Hyderabad + SAR. 450 charged for quarantine that means Total cost: 2100.00. However, the passengers have been charged different figures some of them paid SAR.2400.00 / 2450.00/ 2600.00/ 2800/ 3000/ 3200…..plus.

Even worse, was that these passengers were provided only one piece of baggage and a hand carry.

Above receipt are of a passenger who travelled from Jeddah to Hyderabad on July 19 through Saudi Airlines. The man worked as an electrician in a company and was charged 1700. Not just him but all those on fights was charged the same.

The association charged per person 2600 SR + 450 SR Quarantine and with a bit extra amount costing nearly 2800 to 3000 SR.

The passengers were denied bills

Things were found to be fishy when the organization had only quarantined 149 passengers out of 300 passengers, despite which all the 300 passengers had paid. When demanded the receipts the passengers were denied by the in-charge.

“In Saudi Arabia, chaos and confusion prevail as far as Hyderabad and Vijayawada sectors are concerned due to lack of information on flight dates, as it keeps changing, quarantine charges etc. Internal bickering among some community leaders has only worsened the situation,” said the sources.

One can say that these jobless people who were bought under the banner of different organizations or political party had faced immense financial loss. Charging each round SAR. 3000 that is Indian 60,000 is pathetic.

“I worked as an AC technician in Jubail in a school. Had no work to do as the school are all shut and was sent back to my country. I was left with Rs 50,000 when I was booking my flight and now I have no money to even bare minimum survival needs,” said Mohammed Rafi.

The passengers bought by the charter flights request the government to help them financially as they have lost their jobs and are cashless.