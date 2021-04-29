West Bengal: Battling COVID, TMC candidate dies at Kolkata hospital

By Mansoor|   Published: 29th April 2021 11:13 pm IST
TMC candidate Kajal Sinha

Kolkata: TMC candidate from Khardah assembly constituency Kajal Sinha, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here on Sunday morning, an official of the state health department said.

Sinha (59) was found to have contracted the viral disease two days ago, following which he was admitted to Beliaghata ID hospital, the official said.

TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and grief over his demise.

“Very, very sad. Shocked. Kajal Sinha, our candidate from Khardaha, succumbed to Covid. He dedicated his life to serving people & just fought a tireless campaign. He was a long-serving committed member of @AITCofficial. We will miss him. My condolences to his family & his admirers,” Banerjee tweeted.

Polling was held in Khardah constituency on April 22.

Earlier this month, Pradip Kumar Nandi, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)candidate from Jangipur seat, and Congress nominee from Samserganj constituency Rezaul Haque succumbed to the disease.

Source: PTI

