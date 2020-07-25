West Bengal reports 2,404 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths

Kolkata: A total of 2,404 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths were reported in West Bengal today.

“The total number of cases now stands at 56,377 in the state including 19,391 active cases, 35,654 discharged cases and 1,332 deaths,” the State Health Department said.

India reported a spike of 48,916 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of reported COVID-19 cases to 13,36,861, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total count include 4,56,071 active cases, 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated. With 757 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 31,358.

Source: ANI
