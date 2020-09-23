West Bengal’s COVID toll tops 4,500-mark with 61 more deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal’s COVID-19 death toll surged past the 4,500-mark on Wednesday after 61 more patients succumbed to the virus, even as the coronavirus tally went up to 2,34,673 with 3,189 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state has so far reported 4,544 COVID-19 fatalities.

Twelve deaths were reported from the metropolis, while North 24 Parganas accounted for 11 fatalities, it said, adding, 49 people died due comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The new cases include 660 from Kolkata, 632 from North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas (202).

In the past 24 hours, 2,998 patients have recovered from the disease, bettering the discharge rate to 87.37 percent, the bulletin said. So far, 2,05,028 people have been cured of the viral infection.

West Bengal now has 25,101 active cases.

The state has thus far tested 29,24,507 samples for COVID-19, including 45,229 since Tuesday, the bulletin added.

