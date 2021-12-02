WFP seeks USD 2.6 bn to help Afghans in need of food assistance

Kabul: The United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP) has sought the aid of USD 2.6 billion from the international communities to help people in Afghanistan.

The WFP on Wednesday informed that about 23 million Afghans are in need of urgent food assistance with an aid of USD 2.6 billion required to reach them in the coming year.

“Humanitarian needs in [Afghanistan] have increased with all 34 provinces facing a crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity. As a result, some 23 million Afghans require urgent food assistance, a figure never seen before,” the WFP said in a statement.

“This includes more than three million children who are at risk of severe hunger and the life-threatening consequences of malnutrition,”.

“The WFP is seeking USD 2.6 billion for its operations in Afghanistan over the coming year,” the UN program informed.

⏯️On the ground in #Afghanistan, working tirelessly to meet the most pressing needs of the Afghan people.



WFP needs US$ 2.6 billion to ramp up our life-saving support to reach 24 million people in 2022.



The task is mammoth but so is our determination. pic.twitter.com/H9SCJbGLwz — World Food Programme (@WFP) December 1, 2021

As reported by Sputnik new agency, remote areas of Afghanistan have been facing food insecurity due to a combination of prolonged drought, economic collapse, conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN said.

This has led to an 80 per cent rise in the cost of bread – a staple food for many families in the country – the release noted.

Meanwhile, WFP Afghanistan Director Mary-Ellen McGroarty has also called on the international community to separate humanitarian imperative from political discussions. The report came nearly three months after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban took over power in the country, Afghan women have also been struggling to get their basic rights to study and work.